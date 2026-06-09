China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions, says FM on EU to allow ships in Mediterranean to inspect, detain tankers carrying Russian oil

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked to comment on claims of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that the EU would allow its warships in the Mediterranean to inspect and detain tankers transporting Russian oil on the grounds that they pose a danger and to limit Russia's capabilities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that the relevant reports have been noted, adding that China has consistently opposed illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council. "We call on all parties concerned to resolve issues through dialogue and consultation," said Lin.Global Times