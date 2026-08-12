CHINA / MILITARY
Chinese, Indonesian naval frigates complete maritime exercise in waters east of China's Taiwan island: PLA Eastern Theater Command
By Global Times Published: Aug 12, 2026 08:55 PM
Chinese Navy's guided-missile frigate Honghe (Hull 523) and the Indonesian Navy frigate KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai conduct a replenishment-at-sea exercise in waters east of China's Taiwan Island in August 2026. Photo: official WeChat account of the PLA Eastern Theater Command

Chinese Navy's guided-missile frigate Honghe (Hull 523) and the Indonesian Navy frigate KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai conduct a replenishment-at-sea exercise in waters east of China's Taiwan Island in August 2026. Photo: official WeChat account of the PLA Eastern Theater Command

The Chinese Navy's guided-missile frigate Honghe (Hull 523) and the Indonesian Navy frigate KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai completed all scheduled exercises in waters east of China's Taiwan island on Wednesday morning, marking the conclusion of a China-Indonesia maritime passage exercise, according to the PLA Eastern Theater Command.

After arriving in the designated waters, the two frigates formed a formation and carried out exercises including maritime communications, formation maneuvering, replenishment at sea and a farewell ceremony.

During the exercise, crew members aboard the Honghe used tactical signal codes and signal flags to communicate and relay instructions with the Indonesian frigate. Following the prearranged exercise plan, the two sides conducted coordinated maneuvers and successfully completed all exercise objectives.

The exercise demonstrated the two sides' willingness and capability to deepen practical cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, according to the PLA Eastern Theater Command.

It was the first time the Chinese and a foreign navy have conducted an exercise in the waters east of Taiwan island, as a Chinese military affairs expert told the Global Times on Tuesday that the exercise carries great significance, demonstrating China's sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the exclusive economic zone east of Taiwan island.

Military affairs expert Zhang Junshe told the Global Times that the move is intended to clearly convey China's position to the outside world: "China has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the exclusive economic zone east of Taiwan Island."

"Inviting foreign naval vessels to conduct training in waters under China's own jurisdiction is normal and reasonable. The act also demonstrates that China has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over these waters. The relevant scope of China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests includes the territorial waters east of Taiwan island, as well as the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf," Zhang said.

Global Times 


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