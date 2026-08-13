BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China extends anti-dumping measures on single-mode optical fibers from India for another 5 years
By Global Times Published: Aug 13, 2026 03:43 PM
Ministry of Commerce

Ministry of Commerce



China will continue to levy anti-dumping duties on imports of single-mode optical fibers from India for another five years, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said Thursday.

The extension will take effect starting from Friday, the MOFCOM said in a statement, adding that the decision was made following an expiry review launched at the request of the domestic industry in August last year.

The ministry has ruled that, should the anti-dumping measures be terminated, the dumping of single-mode optical fiber originating in India and imported into China would likely continue or recur, and the injury caused to China's single-mode optical fiber industry would likely continue or recur.

China started to impose anti-dumping duties on imported single-mode optical fibers from India in August 2014, featuring tariff rates ranging from 7.4 percent to 30.6 percent. Such duties were reviewed and extended for five years in 2020.

Single-mode optical fibers are used for manufacturing telecommunications equipment.



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