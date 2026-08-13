Landing crabs

Fishermen carry baskets of swimming crabs ashore at a dock in Yuhuan, East China's Zhejiang Province on August 13, 2026. Following sorting and weighing, the crabs will be shipped via logistics services to markets across the country. Photo: VCG
A view of a food market in Qiandaohu township, Chun’an county in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province on ...
A farm machine operator harvests wheat with a combine harvester in a village in Tianshi, Taizhou, East China’s ...
Fishermen sort swimming crabs in an aquatic production center in Zhoushan, East China’s Zhejiang Province on August 14, ...