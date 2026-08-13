PHOTO / BIZ
Landing crabs
By VCG Published: Aug 13, 2026 10:11 PM
Fishermen carry baskets of swimming crabs ashore at a dock in Yuhuan, East China's Zhejiang Province on August 13, 2026. Following sorting and weighing, the crabs will be shipped via logistics services to markets across the country. Photo: VCG

Fishermen carry baskets of swimming crabs ashore at a dock in Yuhuan, East China's Zhejiang Province on August 13, 2026. Following sorting and weighing, the crabs will be shipped via logistics services to markets across the country. Photo: VCG




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