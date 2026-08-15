China's landmark Ecological and Environmental Code takes effect to drive green modernization

China took a major step toward green modernization on Saturday as its landmark Ecological and Environmental Code officially came into force, further strengthening the legal foundation for the harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.



Adopted by China's top legislature in March, the code is China's second formal statutory code after the Civil Code.



The code comprises 1,242 articles in five chapters, covering pollution control, ecological protection, and green and low-carbon development, among other areas.



It was formulated through the systematic integration, compilation, revision and refinement of more than 30 ecological and environmental laws, over 100 administrative regulations, and more than 1,000 local laws and regulations.



China also celebrated its fourth National Ecology Day on Saturday, under the theme of "Building a green foundation for Chinese modernization."

