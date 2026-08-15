China’s Defense Ministry spokesperson slams Japanese politicians’ Yasukuni moves

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

The Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol of Japanese militarism in launching wars of aggression against other countries, and it enshrines war criminals whose hands are stained with the blood of the people of Asia-Pacific countries. The relevant acts of Japanese politicians openly desecrate historical justice and seriously hurt the feelings of the people of victimized countries in the Asia-Pacific, said Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Saturday when commenting on news reports that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent a ritual offering to the notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine and that politicians including Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited the Yasukuni Shrine on the day that marks Japan’s defeat and surrender.“In essence, they are intended to cover up and deny the responsibility for aggression, and to challenge the victorious outcomes of the World Anti-Fascist War and the postwar international order,” said Jiang.“On the one hand, these Japanese politicians proclaim their pursuit of peace; on the other , they pay homage to the chief culprits responsible for war. Such hypocritical behavior fully exposes the seriously distorted view of history held by Japan’s right-wing forces and their dangerous attempt to raise the banner for and summon the spirit of militarism,” said Jiang.Facing up to the history of aggression and deeply reflecting on the responsibility for war crimes constitute the political foundation for Japan to develop relations with its Asian neighbors, according to the spokesperson.Jiang noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trial.“We demand that the Japanese side earnestly draw lessons from history and stop acting against the tide of history. If it insists on pushing forward ‘neo-militarism’ and becomes a root cause and source of turmoil endangering regional peace, it will inevitably once again be subjected to the judgment of justice and the reckoning of history,” the spokesperson added.Global Times