Xi to address late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin's centenary commemoration

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend and address a grand meeting commemorating the centenary of the birth of late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin on Aug. 17.



The event, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, will be broadcast live by China Media Group and xinhuanet.com. It will also be relayed simultaneously on websites of leading media organizations, including people.cn, cctv.com, and china.com.cn, as well as on mobile apps run by the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, and China Central Television.

