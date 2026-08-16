Beijing’s 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games to see robot players stay at athletes’ village-like ‘Robot Home’

A TienKung robot competes at the first World Humanoid Robot Games. File photo: Courtesy of X-Humanoid

The upcoming 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games to be held in Beijing will see robot players stay at the "Robot Home," as the organizing committee innovatively established on-site support centers that meet the needs for pre-competition training and power recharging - similar to athletes' village for human competitors, according to media reports.The "Robot Home" can accommodate the centralized storage of more than 1,500 robots and the charging requirements for no fewer than 1,200 batteries. It can also complete the digital access and retrieval cycle for a single robot in just 30 seconds, according to a report by the China Central Television (CCTV) on Sunday.The "Robot Home" will provide the football training and competition base for robots. For team events like soccer, the organizing committee often provides the robot bodies in a unified manner, and just a few steps away is the energy recharging station. At the station, the batteries offered by the organizing committee are charged in advance in the power cabinets, with each compartment equipped with a corresponding power strip.In addition, this year's Games will establish a "Robot Street," with scenarios such as intelligent retail, virtual reality viewing, and robot-operated cafés providing a richer technology experience for both participating guests and spectators. It will also provide an interference-resistant and highly reliable competition environment, achieving 5G+Wi-Fi converged communications.The event is scheduled to take place in Beijing from August 22 to August 26. It has attracted 666 teams and 2,056 robots from 16 countries across six continents, with the number of teams having increased by 138 percent compared with the inaugural Games, according to the organizer.A total of 30 competitive events, including ball games and confrontational contests, as well as 21 scenario-based events such as industrial assembly and home services, will be held within the five-day schedule.According to the CCTV report, the event organizer has also developed the world's only competition command system specifically designed for robot events, along with an embodied intelligent robot management platform, which enables the management of robots across different brands and models.Global Times