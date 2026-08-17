Unitree set for STAR Market listing on August 19

Unitree Robotics' humanoid robot is displayed at the 14th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on April 10, 2026. Photo: VCG
Chinese robotics firm Unitree Robotics announced on Monday that it will list on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Wednesday, under the stock code 688836, an announcement released on the SSE showed.
The public offering involves the issuance of 40.44 million shares, and the price-to-earnings ratio for the offering is 219.23 times. The offering price is 150.8 yuan per share, corresponding to a post-issuance market capitalization of approximately 60.993 billion yuan, the company said.
In its announcement, the company identified several key risk factors, including the potential for slowing growth and fluctuations in operating performance, intensifying industry competition that could erode its competitive advantages, and the possibility that its R&D strategy may fall short of expectations.
Notably, international trade frictions have created certain obstacles for Chinese enterprises in their overseas market operations in recent years, and the uncertainties in the international trade and overseas business environment have increased.
On July 28, the US Federal Communications Commission issued a notice to add advanced robotic equipment and power inverters produced outside the US to the "Covered List" of regulated equipment and services.
Unitree's overseas revenue accounted for more than 40 percent of its total revenue, of which revenue from the US market represented a relatively high proportion. If the US continues to implement significantly adverse trade, tariff or other policies against the export business of Chinese enterprises, or further includes the company on lists restricting procurement cooperation or controlling technology exports, it may be unable to maintain the rapid growth of its overseas sales and may even face the risk of a decline in performance, Unitree warned.
In 2025, the company achieved operating revenue of 1.699 billion yuan. From January to June 2026, the company recorded operating revenue of 1.15 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 48.54 percent. This growth was mainly attributable to the gradual enrichment of downstream application scenarios for humanoid robots and sustained robust market demand, it noted.
Unitree also on Monday unveiled a new humanoid robot
capable of a 2-meter standing vertical jump and a top speed of 12.66 meters per second, surpassing human records in both the standing high jump and running despite having legs just 0.85 meters long.
Global Times