Unitree’s new humanoid robot jumps 2 meters, hits 12.66 m/s to break human records

Photo: Courtesy of Unitree Robotics

Unitree Robotics unveiled a new humanoid robot capable of a 2-meter standing vertical jump and a top speed of 12.66 meters per second, surpassing human records in both the standing high jump and running despite having legs just 0.85 meters long, the company told the Global Times in a statement. Unitree said the entirely new robot was developed in just over three months and still has significant room for improvement over the coming months.According to a video provided by Unitree to the Global Times on Monday, the robot landed steadily after leaping to a height of 2 meters.This marks the latest push by a Chinese robotics firm this year to challenge the limits of human athletic performance.In April, Unitree's H1 humanoid robot set a world record with a running speed of 10 meters per second, approaching the peak speed of sprint legend Usain Bolt. Now, the company's new "superhuman" robot has pushed the boundary even further, surpassing human limits in both speed and jumping performance.Unitree Robotics said on August 12 that it had produced about 18,000 humanoid robots to date, counting only bionic bipedal humanoids and excluding other humanoid robots and wheeled-base models.Global Times