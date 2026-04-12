Unitree’s H1 robot hits 10 m/s sprint speed, getting close to Usain Bolt’s 100m world record

Photo: Screenshot of Unitree's video

Chinese robotics startup Unitree Robotics released a video on Saturday showing its H1 robot reached a sprint speed of up to 10 meters per second, noting that the humanoid robot broke the world record again.The video showed that the H1 robot was tested on an athletics track. As it passed a speed measuring device, the screen displayed a speed of 10.1 meters per second, with the accompanying text stating that the measuring equipment might be subject to error.The vide showed the H1 robot features a combined thigh and calf length of 80 centimeters and weighs around 62 kilograms——parameters comparable to an average human, with caption saying "With the physique of an ordinary person, running at a world champion's speed."Notably, the around 10 meters per second speed is reaching men's 100-meter world record set by Jamaican legend Usain Bolt at 9.58 seconds in 2009, averaging about 10.44 meters per second.Wang Xingxing, CEO of Unitree Robotics, said at the 2026 Yabuli Entrepreneurs Forum that humanoid robots could break the 10-second barrier in the 100-meter dash by mid-2026, surpassing the speed of Bolt, according to the Securities Times.On Chinese social media Sina Weibo, a netizen named "Candiceqin" astonished by its sprint speed, saying that it was about to "take off." Another netizen named "Jerry-Qixing" said "the amateur has become a pro."On social media platform X, the video clip has been watched by over 270,000 times as of press time, and most of netizens said they were impressed by the sprint speed of the H1 humanoid robot.X user named "@chanpark_xyz" commented "the craziest part is we're already past 'can it walk' and fully into 'can it dust Olympians.'" And, "@walterlow88" said "I like how the cameraman is struggling to keep up [with its speed].""@dr_vaie" commented that "What's interesting here isn't the choreography - it's the control stack maturity," noting that it cannot get this level of fluidity without tight integration across perception, actuation, and learned policies.Running has been one of major test indicators of Chinese humanoid robot makers.During the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games, Tien Kung Ultra robot, developed by China's National and Local Co-built Embodied AI Robotics Innovation Center, won the 100-meter race in 21.50 seconds, beating Unitree's H1 robots fielded by two other competing teams, Xinhua News Agency reported.In addition, Tien Kung Ultra robot crowned with a time of around 2 hours and 40 minutes at the world's first humanoid robot half-marathon on April 19, 2025.Aside from the two companies, Chinese robotics firm MirrorMe, on February 2, 2026, released a new full-size humanoid robot, Bolt. Standing 175 centimeters tall and weighing 75 kilograms, it can reach a peak running speed of 10 meters per second, the company said.On April 19 this year, the second Humanoid Robot Half Marathon is set to take place. From Saturday night to early Sunday morning, more than 70 teams had conducted test runs on the track in Beijing's Economic-Technological Development Area. Analysts believe this year's event is likely to feature multiple humanoid robots competing side by side, delivering a more exciting race.