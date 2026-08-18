Body of former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji cremated in Beijing

The body of former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji was cremated in Beijing on Tuesday.



President Xi Jinping and other senior leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, bid farewell to Zhu at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Tuesday morning.



Amid solemn music, they walked slowly toward Zhu's body and stood in silent tribute. They then paid their final respects with three bows and shook hands with Zhu's family members. Hu Jintao sent a wreath to express his condolences over Zhu's passing.



Zhu died of illness on Aug. 12 in Beijing at the age of 98.



He had served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 14th and 15th Central Committees of the CPC.



Zhu was extolled in an obituary as an excellent Party member, a time-tested and loyal communist fighter, and an outstanding proletarian revolutionist, statesman and leader of the Party and the state.



Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and Hu Jintao, among others, had either visited Zhu when he was in hospital or expressed deep condolences and offered sincere sympathies to his family through various means after his passing.





