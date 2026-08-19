Screenshot from the video of Al Jazeera's interview with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

After Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently reaffirmed Taiwan is part of China during an interview, the Taiwan island's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was clearly rattled.Experts said this only underscores the one-China principle has long been an established international consensus, and that the more the "pro-independence" DPP peddles narratives of "international support for Taiwan" and stirs up trouble, the more developments will emerge that run counter to its "Taiwan independence" agenda.In a statement issued on Tuesday, Taiwan's regional external affairs department called Anwar's recent remarks on Taiwan "false," claiming that Answer openly seeks to justify the mainland's use of force to unify Taiwan.In a video interview with Al Jazeera, released on August 16, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, "I see Taiwan as part of China, period. You may disagree with there are some excesses. Yes, express your view, but it must be in the context. It is one China. It is accepted by all."In response to the question on that "China has said that if peaceful reunification doesn't work, they reserve the right to use force. If it comes to that, would you condemn them?" Anwar responded by drawing an analogy with Malaysia. He said that if any part of Malaysia sought to break away, it would be his responsibility to preserve the country's territorial integrity.When the host asked, "So, you would use force?" Anwar answered, "Yes," adding that otherwise the country would risk becoming fragmented.Anwar's remarks, including those on China's use of all means to resolve the Taiwan question, highlight the firm international consensus on the one-China principle and reaffirm the basic principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, Zheng Jian, a professor at the Graduate Institute for Taiwan Studies at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Zheng noted that the Taiwan question is China's internal affair. A sovereign state has the right to safeguard its territorial integrity. Condoning separatist acts in Taiwan region would also set a problematic precedent for other countries dealing with their own separatist issues.In a statement on Tuesday, the Taiwan regional authorities claimed that Anwar's support for the Chinese mainland could negatively affect the confidence of Taiwan businesses investing in Malaysia.The Taiwan regional authorities' "threat" of possible economic and trade losses for Malaysia carries limited weight and amounts largely to bluffing. Zheng noted that Taiwan island does not control any critical lifelines of Malaysia's economy, while Malaysia has alternative channels and partners. Such threats therefore amount to little more than verbal posturing.The Taiwan regional authorities' fierce but useless overreaction stems from the heavy reliance of "Taiwan independence" forces on external support. Once international statements contradicting their narrative gain traction within Taiwan, their domestic propaganda - such as claims of "widespread international support" for Taiwan - risks unraveling, prompting their sharp backlash.Also, aside from the Malaysian prime minister's recent remarks, the joint exercises recently held by China and Indonesia have also dealt a blow to the DPP authorities. As key countries along the "first island chain", their moves have opened a rift in the denial-and-deterrence defense system built by the US, Japan and Taiwan island, delivering a major strategic blow to "Taiwan independence" forces, said Zheng."The more the DPP provokes and hypes up issues, the more international developments unfavorable to 'Taiwan independence' will emerge. If the DPP continues down the doomed and erroneous path of 'independence,' there will be more occasions in the future when it finds itself rattled," Zheng said.