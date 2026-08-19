China, Australia renew bilateral currency swap agreement for fourth time, expanding to $32.7 billion

China Australia photo: VCG

China and Australia have renewed their bilateral local currency swap agreement, expanding it to 220 billion yuan ($32.7 billion)/A$46 billion for five years, the People's Bank of China (PBC) announced on Wednesday. This marks the fourth renewal of the agreement since it was first signed in 2012.With the approval of the State Council, the PBC and the Reserve Bank of Australia recently extended the pact. The swap size has been increased from 200 billion yuan/A$41 billion to 220 billion yuan/A$46 billion. The agreement is valid for five years and can be extended by mutual consent, the PBC said.The renewal and expansion of the arrangement will further deepen monetary and financial cooperation between the two countries, facilitate bilateral trade and investment, and help maintain financial-market stability, China's central bank said.In a previous statement, Australia's central bank said that "the main purposes of the (local currency swap) agreement are to support trade and investment between Australia and China, particularly in local-currency terms, and to strengthen bilateral financial cooperation."Global Times