Loading NEVs

Logistics workers load new-energy vehicles onto trucks at Leapmotor’s intelligent manufacturing base in Jinhua, East China’s Zhejiang Province, on August 19, 2026. The vehicles will be distributed to sales outlets in China and overseas. Photo: VCG
Visitors view a wheel-legged quadruped robot at the Hangzhou International Expo Center in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province, ...
Fishermen carry baskets of swimming crabs ashore at a dock in Yuhuan, East China's Zhejiang Province on August ...
Workers conduct operations at a factory in Huzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province, on August 3, 2026. The company ...