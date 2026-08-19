PHOTO / BIZ
Loading NEVs
By VCG Published: Aug 19, 2026 11:23 PM
Logistics workers load new-energy vehicles onto trucks at Leapmotor’s intelligent manufacturing base in Jinhua, East China’s Zhejiang Province, on August 19, 2026. The vehicles will be distributed to sales outlets in China and overseas. Photo: VCG

Logistics workers load new-energy vehicles onto trucks at Leapmotor’s intelligent manufacturing base in Jinhua, East China’s Zhejiang Province, on August 19, 2026. The vehicles will be distributed to sales outlets in China and overseas. Photo: VCG


 


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