US economists reject 'China shock' narrative; Chinese FM says nation's devt brings opportunities, empowerment

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a regular press conference Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Regarding comments by economists including Harvard Kennedy School's Dani Rodrik and American Enterprise Institute's Michael Strain, who rejected the "China shock" and "China squeeze" narratives, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday said that "more and more insightful voices are saying the same. Facts show China's development brings opportunities, not shocks; empowerment, not squeeze."Economists noted China's trade is not "beggar-thy-neighbor" but "benefit-thy-neighbor." China exports not only finished goods but also equipment, parts and intermediates that lower industrialization costs for many countries. Demanding China sacrifice its own industries has no economic basis."Affordable and high-quality Chinese manufacturing has lowered the threshold for industrialization in developing countries. Open-source and inclusive Chinese innovation has made cutting-edge technologies accessible and affordable to more nations. Stable and reliable Chinese supplies have strengthened the resilience of global industrial and supply chains, helping Global South countries advance more rapidly on the path to modernization," said Lin.The spokesperson noted that facing growing uncertainties and instabilities in the world economy, China stands ready to continue delivering more market opportunities, innovation benefits and development dividends to all countries through its own high-quality development.Global Times