China urges US to immediately withdraw Section 232 tariffs on drones

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China on Thursday expressed firm opposition to US Section 232 measures, which it believed, amounted to unilateralism and protectionism under the pretext of national security, urging the US to immediately withdraw the relevant Section 232 tariffs targeting imported drones and drone components, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said.He Yadong, spokesperson for the MOFCOM, made the remarks at a regular press conference on Thursday in response to a media inquiry for comment on the US president's recent proclamation imposing ad valorem tariffs ranging from 10 percent to 100 percent on imported drones and drone components, citing the need to address a "national security crisis."In fact, China's drone exports to the US are mainly used for civilian purposes, including agriculture, equipment inspection, film and entertainment, He said.The US Section 232 measures overreach the concept of national security, impose differentiated tariff rates on trading partners, and discriminate against relevant Chinese products, seriously harming the interests of Chinese companies, disrupting cooperation across global drone industrial and supply chains, and further undermining a fair and competitive market environment, the spokesperson said.Global Times