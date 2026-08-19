China says EU's JD.com probe amounts to 'unjustified extraterritorial jurisdiction,' bars compliance with Brussels' probe

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

China on Wednesday determined that the EU's cross-border investigative practices targeting Chinese entities in its probe into JD.com constituted unjustified extraterritorial jurisdiction, barring organizations and individuals from implementing or assisting with the measures.According to China's Ministry of Justice's Wednesday announcement, the ministry, together with the Ministry of Commerce and other relevant departments, announced on Wednesday that the EU's cross border investigative practices targeting Chinese entities in its investigation into JD.com under the Rules on Counteracting Unjustified Extra-territorial Application of Foreign Legislation and Other Measures constitute unjustified extraterritorial jurisdiction measures, following an investigation conducted pursuant to Articles 3 and 6 of China's Regulations on Counteracting Unjustified Extraterritorial Jurisdiction. No organization or individual may implement or assist in implementing such measures.A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Justice on Wednesday also criticized the EU's move targeting JD.com, saying the bloc had arbitrarily demanded extensive and unnecessary information located in China from Chinese entities on a cross-border basis. Such demands were improper and constituted a serious violation of the international rule of law, the spokesperson said.To safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, legal persons and other organizations, the Ministry of Justice, together with the Ministry of Commerce and other relevant authorities, determined in accordance with Rules on Counteracting Unjustified Extra-territorial Application of Foreign Legislation and Other Measures that the EU's actions constituted unjustified extraterritorial jurisdiction. Any organization or individual is therefore prohibited from complying with or assisting in the implementation of the measures, according to the spokesperson.The spokesperson urged the EU to immediately correct its wrongful practices, stop abusing the Foreign Subsidies Regulation as an investigative tool, and provide a fair, just and predictable market environment for companies investing and operating in Europe. If the EU persists with such actions, China will take resolute countermeasures in accordance with law, the spokesperson said.Global Times