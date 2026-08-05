SOURCE / ECONOMY
China opposes US ban on Chinese optical transceivers, will firmly protect businesses’ rights, interests: FM
By Global Times Published: Aug 05, 2026 08:34 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China firmly opposes the US overstretching the concept of national security, and abusing state power to go after Chinese businesses, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday, in response to reports of the US drafting a ban on imports of new Chinese optical transceivers and preparing price floors and tariffs on polysilicon and related products.

Lin made the remarks when asked about how China assess these planned US actions and specific measures China would take to protect the rights and interests of its companies.

Lin said that protectionism will not make the US more competitive, and the US move seriously disrupts normal trade and economic exchanges between Chinese and US businesses, and is not in the interest of US businesses and consumers or anyone else for that matter. 

"China will continue firmly protecting our businesses' legitimate and lawful rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

Global Times


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