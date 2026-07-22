SOURCE / ECONOMY
China firmly supports Chinese enterprises in using legal weapons to safeguard rights: MOFCOM on EC’s fine against AliExpress
By Global Times Published: Jul 22, 2026 03:23 PM
The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG



China expresses strong dissatisfaction and serious concern as the European Commission announced a fine of 555 million euros on AliExpress under the EU's Digital Services Act on July 20, a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

China firmly opposes the EU's imposition of digital barriers under the pretext of platform regulation, as well as its adoption of discriminatory measures to restrict and suppress the normal operations of Chinese e-commerce enterprises in Europe, the spokesperson said, noting China urges the EU side to stop exploiting the ambiguity of legal provisions to abuse discretionary power and to treat Chinese enterprises fairly. 

China will firmly support Chinese enterprises in using legal weapons to safeguard their rights and will take strong measures to resolutely uphold their interests, the spokesperson said.

Global Times


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