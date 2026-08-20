US 'Shadow Transshipment Network' claims are typical acts of unilateralism and protectionism: MOFCOM

Ministry of Commerce

A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US concocting the false narrative of a so-called Shadow Transshipment Network, stating that it is a typical act of unilateralism and protectionism, aimed at suppressing and blocking Chinese products.The US' high discriminatory tariffs are the real root cause that threatens the security of global supply chains, said He Yadong at a press briefing.On August 13, the White House released a report titled "The Great Transshipment Scam," accusing more than 40 countries, including China, of participating in a global "Shadow Transshipment Network." The report claims that China has illegally transshipped goods through third countries to evade US tariffs and other restrictive measures, thereby affecting the US economy.In response, the MOFCOM spokesperson said that the document disregards the facts and distorts right and wrong. It labels normal international trade and investment as a "scam" and fabricates a false narrative of a "Shadow Transshipment Network." This is a typical act of unilateralism and protectionism, aimed at suppressing and blocking Chinese products. China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this.The US has attributed its domestic economic problems to external factors, which will not solve its own deep-rooted issues, He said.China urges the US to immediately stop making irresponsible accusations, stop undermining China-US economic and trade relations, and effectively safeguard the safety and stability of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.He said that China has consistently abided by international economic and trade rules and will continue to carry out economic and trade cooperation with all parties on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, jointly building a "mutually beneficial and win-win trade network" and making positive contributions to global development and prosperity.Global Times