‘China remains an important market,’ Fidelity International tells GT after exit report

A view of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai Photo: VCG

Fidelity International on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to China, pushing back against reports of a retreat and stressing that the market offers attractive long-term opportunities both for its business and for investors.China remains its important market and there is no change to report on its strategy or market presence, according to a statement sent to the Global Times.We are committed to bringing the best global and local investment capabilities to Chinese investors, including its recently launched cross-border investment solutions under the Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF) scheme, the company said.The comment came after Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Fidelity International reportedly plans to exit its wholly owned China fund unit.Fidelity, one of the world's biggest pension managers, took an early step into China's retirement market in January last year, launching its first multi-asset public fund of funds aimed at pension investors. The product raised 867 million yuan ($129 million) from retail investors in eight days, prompting the firm to end fundraising early after hitting its target, according to a Bloomberg report.China has continued to step up efforts to expand financial opening-up in recent years. At the China Development Forum 2026 held in March, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBC), emphasized steadily promoting high-level opening up of the financial sector, deepening financial market connectivity and cross-border payment system interoperability to facilitate broader investor participation in China's financial markets.He welcomed overseas investors to engage and invest in China's financial markets.In August, the PBC, the country's central bank, issued a reform and development plan for the 2026-30 period, making work arrangements aimed at accelerating the building of a nation with a strong financial sector and improving the central banking system.The plan said measures will be taken to "prudently advance high-level financial opening-up," noting efforts will be made to expand the global use of the renminbi in international trade, investment and financing, deepen two-way financial market access, quicken steps to build Shanghai into an international financial center and enhance the role of Hong Kong as a global financial center.