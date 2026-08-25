Rare black-coated shipborne missile test shown by state media, Chinese expert says coating improves radar, visual stealth and penetration

A black-coated shipborne missile takes off into the air. Photo: Screenshot from CCTV News

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV News released a dedicated 12-second video on Tuesday, which showcased for the first time a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) test launch of a black-coated missile, stating that it was a test of the missile's extreme performance limits.A Chinese military affairs expert said the black coating is likely designed to combine radar and visual stealth, further enhancing its penetration capability.The brief footage was originally featured in a longer report about a PLA Navy equipment test unit in July, during which the black-coated missile was not elaborated upon and did not draw particular attention. This marks the first time CCTV has isolated and released the clip separately.Based on available footage, the main point of interest is the color of the coating, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday. Most active-duty shipborne missiles are painted in light tones such as gray, white or blue, making this black coating relatively rare.The black coating suggests the missile could be covered with a stealth coating that may have strong radar-absorbing properties, preventing radar waves from being effectively reflected back, Song said.Meanwhile, the deep sea itself is darker in color, so the black coating may not only hide it from radar but also make it more difficult to be seen against the background of the sea, Song said.In the video, after launch, the missile quickly changes direction, accelerating to skim above the sea surface at low altitude to reduce its flight profile and minimize exposure.Song said that this was a test of the missile's extreme penetration capability, with the core objective of verifying its ability to rapidly turn after launch and fly at low altitude over the sea.If a missile's trajectory remains too high before turning after vertical launch, it becomes more vulnerable to detection. Rapid turning effectively lowers its flight altitude and reduces the chances of being detected. By combining radar and visual stealth, the missile may further enhance its penetration capabilities, Song said.

YJ-18 anti-ship cruise missiles take part in a grand military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. Photo: CCTV News

Song assumed that, based on the footage, the black-coated missile appears to be an improved variant of the YJ-18 anti-ship cruise missile. Its black-coating makes it different from the YJ-18, YJ-18A and YJ-18C variants officially displayed in the past.The YJ-18 and YJ-18A missiles made their public appearances at the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 2019 as the country's new submarine-launched and ship-launched anti-ship cruise missiles. Known for being well concealed, accurate and powerful, they are key assets in the maritime joint strike system, according to the CCTV News.

YJ-18A anti-ship cruise missiles take part in a grand military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. Photo: CCTV News

The YJ-18C cruise missile was reviewed at the September 3, 2025 V-Day parade. The YJ-18C cruise missile not only has a different role from the previously unveiled YJ-18 anti-ship cruise missile, but also features a distinctly different appearance.

YJ-18C cruise missile is reviewed at China's V-Day military parade on September 3, 2025. Photo: CCTV News

Chinese military affairs expert Zhang Xuefeng told the Global Times that from its appearance, it is clear that the YJ-18C has adopted a stealth design. If it uses a low-altitude flight trajectory, its concealment and penetration capability will be even stronger, often enabling surprise attacks with unexpected effectiveness."As a versatile cruise missile, the YJ-18C can be used to strike key targets such as enemy missile positions, airfields, ports, docks and logistics hubs," Zhang said. He noted that the missile has long-range precision strike capability, enabling "surgical" strikes, and is also considered a key asset for breaking through the so-called First Island Chain.