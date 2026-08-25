Humanoid robots take on table tennis challenge at WHRG, pushing perception and decision-making to new limits

A humanoid robot returns the ball during a table tennis match at the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games (WHRG) in Beijing on August 23, 2026. Photo: Li Hao/GT

A humanoid robot moves quickly across the court, swings its racket, and returns the ball with control. It then adjusts its footing for the next shot, showing a level of balance and coordination increasingly reminiscent of a human player. A humanoid robot moves quickly across the court, swings its racket, and returns the ball with control. It then adjusts its footing for the next shot, showing a level of balance and coordination increasingly reminiscent of a human player.





Once confined to science fiction, these scenarios are now becoming reality. At this year's World Humanoid Robot Games (WHRG), table tennis made its debut as an official competition event.





In the table tennis final at the 2nd WHRG on Tuesday, the Peking University-Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence (PKU-BAAI) Team defeated the University of Hong Kong SMASH Team 2-0 to claim the championship. The Shanghai Jiao Tong University/Shanghai Innovation Institute (SJTU/SII) Joint Team finished third.



Twelve teams from China and abroad competed in the event. Unlike robot demonstrations based on pre-programmed movements, the table tennis matches required robots rely on AI-powered autonomous decision-making throughout the game to return shots. Organizers described it as one of the most challenging events of the Games.



Behind such seemingly simple exchanges lies one of the toughest tests yet for humanoid robots: seeing, predicting and responding to a fast-moving ball in a fraction of a second, while keeping their balance and coordinating their entire bodies.



For the University of Hong Kong team, the goal from the start was not simply to teach a machine to return a ball, but to make it play more like a human.



Ping Luo, the leader of team SMASH, told the Global Times that the project began around the end of last year, months before the team knew the event would become part of the competition.



The system was originally designed to rely on cameras mounted on the robot itself, rather than a ring of external cameras around the court. The robot uses its own vision to judge the ball's trajectory and decide how to respond.



For the competition, however, the team also connected the robot to a motion-capture system, which can provide more precise information about the ball's position in three-dimensional space and its spin, helping researchers refine hitting strategies.



A key feature of the team's approach is an action-generation model trained on data collected from human players.



"Because the robot is close to the height of an adult, human motion data can be transferred much more naturally," Luo said. Compared with smaller humanoid robots, a full-size platform requires far less adjustment to reproduce human movements.



