Stories of High-Quality Development | How can a new energy system take root and thrive?





By squeezing oil out of the rock and turning sunlight in the Gobi Desert into hydrogen, China keeps oil and gas supplies on a stable footing. Green electricity from Zhangbei county is transmitted through UHV "stabilizing arteries" to light up Xiongan, the "city of the future." On Dongyu Island in Boao, green energy is hidden beneath black bricks and tiles, achieving normalized zero-carbon operations.



These three vivid stories together form a complete chain of new energy system development, spanning from "energy production at source" to "intermediate energy supply" and then to "terminal energy consumption." The 22nd episode of "Stories of High-Quality Development," a People's Daily series, will be released soon, inviting you to witness the surging vitality of China's new energy system construction.

