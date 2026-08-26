Chinese video platform Bilibili relaunches international app, offering creators an alternative to YouTube

Bilibili

"Is Bilibili looking to take on YouTube?!" An overseas user named ChaOtik posted the question on X after seeing Bilibili's official creator account launch a new account, adding that if the Chinese video platform really expands internationally, "I'll move over in heartbeat." Bilibili's official creator account, "bilibili Creator Hub," responded by saying that it would always welcome those who believed in the platform from the beginning.The brief exchange offered a glimpse into the growing attention surrounding Bilibili's latest push into international markets.The interaction came as Bilibili announced on X that its international app had been relaunched. It says that it would offer a more convenient registration without identity verification, a more localized user experience, and plans for further local optimization and new features in the future.The move quickly drew attention from international creators and users. On X, Spanish-language user EI Dui highlighted Bilibili's reported creator payouts, writing, "While YouTube gives you crumbs, Bilibili is reportedly offering $0.70 per 1,000 views, and it has already surpassed 370 million monthly users."EI Dui also said Bilibili was opening up international monetization to attract creators from around the world. The post, which had received more than 16,000 likes, concluded, "YouTube 2012 is knocking on the door again. Only this time, it's coming from China."The post reflects growing interest on overseas social media in Bilibili's creator monetization policies, but for creators, the real attraction may be more than money. What matters is whether Bilibili can offer audiences beyond those already reached through YouTube."For creators, the most important thing is not simply having another website to upload videos to, but whether there are new audiences to reach," Wu Fugui, an international communications scholar based in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Wednesday."Bilibili has developed a strong community around anime, gaming, AI-generated content, and other interest-driven content. For overseas creators working in these areas, the platform could provide an additional audience and a different content environment," he said."One of the biggest differences between Bilibili and YouTube may not be the videos themselves, but the way users interact with creators," Wu said. "Features such as bullet comments, colored comments and interest-based communities give users a stronger sense of participation."For long-term users, that sense of participation can also shape how they discover and consume content. Bruce Xu, a Bilibili user for more than 10 years who is based in the central US, told the Global Times that the platform often turns a single interest into a much broader viewing experience."You might start with one video, but then discover another creator, a more specialized video or an entire community around the same interest. That's what keeps me coming back," he said.That community culture, however, could also be one of Bilibili's biggest challenges as it expands overseas."Different countries have different rules on content regulation, monetization and user behavior," he said. "Bilibili will also need to find ways to make its distinctive features, such as bullet comments and interest-based communities, work for overseas users without losing what makes the platform unique."