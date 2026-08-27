ARTS / CULTURE & LEISURE
Japanese musician Vaundy cancels Shanghai concerts on ‘HORO’ 2026 Asia tour
By Global Times Published: Aug 27, 2026 07:27 PM
A screenshot of Vaundy's announcement on his official website

A screenshot of Vaundy's announcement on his official website





Vaundy, a Japanese singer-songwriter, has called off his Shanghai performances scheduled for November 14 and 15 as part of his Vaundy Asia Arena Tour 2026 "HORO," according to an announcement released on his official website on Wednesday.
 
The performances were cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances" and "We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were looking forward to this performance," the announcement said.

As tickets for the shows had not yet gone on sale, there will be no ticket refund process, according to the announcement.

Since last November, several Japanese musicians have canceled their scheduled performances in the Chinese mainland, including Ayumi Hamasaki, Kaoru Wada and Natori.  

Japanese magazine Flash said in a report at that time that, in response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks related to the Taiwan Straits, a cooling in Japan-China relations has occurred, which has had an impact on the entertainment industry as well. Jiji also reported that, following Takaichi's remarks, Japan-China tension has emerged, and in China, cancellations of performances by Japanese artists have been occurring one after another.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference in November that recent exchanges and cooperation between China and Japan have been affected after Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan seriously hurt the feelings of the Chinese people and worsened the atmosphere for China-Japan exchanges. Japan should immediately correct its wrongful words and actions and stop creating provocations on issues concerning China.
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