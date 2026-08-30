Dual-purpose station

Staff from State Grid Tianchang Power Supply Co inspect photovoltaic modules and grid-connected equipment at the 150-megawatt "fishery-solar complementary" power station in Tianchang, East China's Anhui Province on August 30, 2026. Photo: VCG
Workers from State Grid Nantong Power Supply Co use an infrared thermometer to inspect critical equipment as a ...
Workers from State Grid carry out final acceptance inspection of the 500 kilovolt Wenli-Boyang transmission line in Bozhou, ...
An aerial photo taken on September 28, 2025 shows egrets and other birds resting on the photovoltaic panels ...