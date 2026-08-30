PHOTO / BIZ
Dual-purpose station
By VCG Published: Aug 31, 2026 12:02 AM
Staff from State Grid Tianchang Power Supply Co inspect photovoltaic modules and grid-connected equipment at the 150-megawatt fishery-solar complementary power station in Tianchang, East China's Anhui Province on August 30, 2026. Photo: VCG

Staff from State Grid Tianchang Power Supply Co inspect photovoltaic modules and grid-connected equipment at the 150-megawatt "fishery-solar complementary" power station in Tianchang, East China's Anhui Province on August 30, 2026. Photo: VCG




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