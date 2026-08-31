World’s first space-based computing cloud enters routine on-orbit service: report

A view of a on-orbit satellite of the space computing cloud. Photo: courtesy of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications



China has operationalized the world's first orbital computing cloud capable of providing regular on-orbit experimental services, marking a new stage in the commercialization of space-based computing infrastructure, according to Science and Technology Daily.The platform, led by Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT), officially entered steady-state service, the university announced on Sunday. This system allows users to submit a task, deploy software, monitor execution and receive results through a full life-cycle service model. In practical terms, it creates an end-to-end automated workflow for space-based computing experiments, reducing the need for one-off manual operations and enabling repeatable, scalable trials.Space-based computing refers to the deployment of computational capacity in space, enabling seamless global coverage through satellite networking. Compared with terrestrial data centers, its greatest advantages lie in real-time responsiveness and global coverage, Xinhua News Agency reported.Since entering service, the platform has supported high-priority scenarios including big-data computing in orbit, 6G communications trials and distributed storage experiments. It has completed hundreds of orbital computing calls for more than 100 users, BUPT said.Performance metrics show the system delivers large-model inference at an energy efficiency of 10 tokens per joule using domestically produced hardware and software ecosystems, while its orbital computing service coverage has exceeded 10 percent.According to the university, the space computing cloud consists of three major components: an on-orbit service platform, a ground station service platform, and an operations service platform. Together, these systems connect satellite platforms, space servers, ground stations and terrestrial data centers through task orchestration, computing scheduling, data processing and service delivery, the Science and Technology Daily reported.Industry observers said these capabilities are significant because traditional satellite systems have typically been designed to collect data and send it back to Earth for processing. In contrast, onboard computing can shorten response times, reduce downlink pressure and support more intelligent operations in orbit.BUPT said the space computing cloud is now providing continuous service in areas such as real-time data processing, low-latency intelligent decision-making and iterative upgrades of satellite network capabilities.The university added that the project’s long-term value lies in helping the space information industry move from “delivering hardware” to “continuously delivering services.” That change, if scaled, could open new commercial opportunities for satellite internet operators, telecom providers, and commercial space companies.China has been accelerating development in commercial space and satellite internet in recent years, with growing investment in reusable launch vehicles, low Earth orbit satellites and space-ground integrated networks. Against that backdrop, the launch of a routine on-orbit computing cloud could become an important building block for future space infrastructure, Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Zhongguancun Modern Information Consumer Application Industry Technology Alliance, told the Global Times on Monday.Global Times