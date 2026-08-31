Three units at the world’s tallest-dam hydropower station now operational

The Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station, featuring the world's tallest dam at 315 meters, is seen in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: screenshot of China Media Group's report

China's Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station on the Dadu River in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, home to the world's tallest dam, has put all three generating units of its first phase into operation now, China Energy Investment Corp said on Monday, according to China Media Group (CMG).The Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station is a key national energy project and the 315-meter-high dam is the tallest in the world. The station has a total installed capacity of 2 million kilowatts, with four 500,000-kilowatt Francis turbine generating units, and a reservoir capacity of 2.9 billion cubic meters.It is a key control project on the upper reaches of the Dadu River, serving multiple functions including flood control, power generation and water-resource allocation.Since the first unit began operation in June, the project team has brought three units online within two months to help meet peak summer power demand in the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. The station has delivered a cumulative 500 million kilowatt-hours of clean hydropower, strengthening summer power supply in Sichuan Province and the Chengdu-Chongqing region.Once all units are operational, the station is expected to generate about 7.7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, while boosting annual power generation at downstream cascade hydropower stations by about 6.6 billion kilowatt-hours. The project is also expected to further improve the comprehensive utilization of water resources in the Dadu River basin.Global Times