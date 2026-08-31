Rare images of Chinese YU-20 refueling Egyptian Rafale captured during China-Egypt drill

A PLA YU-20 tanker refuels an Egyptian Rafale fighter. Photo: Screenshot from X account of an official military spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force YU-20 tanker conducting aerial refueling of an Egyptian Rafale fighter during the on-going China-Egypt Eagles of Civilization 2026 joint training can be seen in a new photo posted by an official military spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces on social media platform X on Monday afternoon.Wang Yanan, editor-in-chief of the Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times on Monday that a YU-20 refueling a Rafale is a rare sight to behold.The Eagles of Civilization 2026 joint training continues with the participation of a number of multi-role fighter aircraft of various types from both sides. The training is being conducted at several air bases in Egypt, said the post.A number of joint sorties were carried out to train for air combat operations for attacking hostile targets and protecting vital targets in accordance with the latest air tactics. This contributes to the exchange of expertise and the development of the skills and capabilities of the pilots to work jointly in full harmony and coordination among them, in addition to training in aerial refueling operations, said the post.The training aims to achieve the maximum possible benefit for the participating elements in the planning and execution of modern air operations management, as well as maximizing mutual experiences, which is reflected in the capability and readiness of the air forces of both countries to carry out all the tasks assigned to them with efficiency and competence, according to the post.The YU-20 employs a probe-and-drogue refueling system, and the Rafale is also equipped with a probe-and-drogue refueling system, making the two platforms highly compatible by nature, Wang said.Even if minor technical adjustments were required, the difficulty was likely minimal, as the transfer rates and pressure of probe-and-drogue refueling are similar across systems, Wang said.

A YU-20 tanker aircraft takes part in a flying display during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province, on September 20, 2025. Photo: VCG

In Wang's view, the key challenge in refueling unfamiliar foreign aircraft of different types lies not in the hardware, but in the operational procedures.Different fighter jets have different approaches when closing in on the tanker, including altitude separation, closing speed and docking maneuvers with the drogue, all of which vary due to differences in aircraft configuration and flight performance. Before the exercise, both sides likely coordinated details such as rendezvous methods, docking angles, common speed and altitude separation. Otherwise, direct refueling under completely unfamiliar conditions would be quite challenging. This demonstrates the high level of coordination achieved in the joint training, Wang explained.A promotional video for the Y-20 family released by the China Military Bugle on June 28 demonstrated the powerful aerial refueling capacity of the YU-20, which is based on the Y-20 platform. The footage shows the YU-20 refueling not only fighter jets such as the J-35, J-20, J-16 and J-15, but also, as a military affairs expert said, in rare clear detail, the H-6N bomber.The CCTV News military channel on August 24 released footage from the first day of flight training held Saturday during Eagles of Civilization, showing PLA J-16s engaging in air combat drills against Egyptian MiG-29 and Rafale fighters. A Chinese expert said this is the first joint exercise featuring both the J-16 and the Rafale, reflecting strong mutual trust and a high level of coordination between the two air forces.Wang previously said that this joint exercise marked the first time China has deployed the J-16 and the first time Egypt's Rafale fighters have participated, a development worth noting. It reflects a relatively high level of mutual trust between the two militaries and a substantial standard of joint training.The latest public display of aerial refueling demonstrates the depth of interoperability between the Chinese and Egyptian air forces, Wang added. The joint exercise has not only featured confrontational drills between the J-16 and the Rafale, but has also showcased the capability to operate side by side.One important objective of joint exercises like these is to prepare for scenarios in which the two militaries may need to cooperate under special circumstances, cooperation that involves the coordination and mutual support of different equipment. If the YU-20 can refuel the Rafale, it means that at critical moments, Egyptian fighter units could receive support from Chinese tankers, unlocking greater potential for bilateral cooperation, the expert said.