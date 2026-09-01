BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China-Russia mutual visa-free arrangement embodies two countries’ high‑level strategic mutual trust: FM
By Global Times Published: Sep 01, 2026 03:07 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


China-Russia mutual visa-free arrangement fully embodies the high-level strategic mutual trust between the two countries, helps facilitate people-to-people exchanges, enhance friendship between the two peoples and boost cooperation across sectors, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

The remarks were made in response to a question over Russian President Vladimir Putin's remark that Russia is ready to make the bilateral visa-free travel permanent if China considers it possible and useful.

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