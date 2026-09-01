China's second batch of disaster relief supplies for Nepal is expected to be shipped out starting Tuesday: FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to a question about what further support China plans to provide to disaster-hit Nepal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that providing emergency assistance to affected areas in Nepal and carrying out international rescue cooperation are important political decisions made by China, reflecting its friendly ties with Nepal.China's second batch of disaster relief supplies for Nepal is expected to be shipped out starting Tuesday, including urgently needed relief materials such as drones, DNA testing equipment and reagents, water purification equipment and lighting equipment. Chinese DNA identification experts will also travel to the front line to assist their Nepalese counterparts, Guo said.Guo added that China will stand firmly with Nepal, working hand in hand to overcome the difficulties and demonstrating through concrete actions the traditional friendship between the two neighboring countries.The two countries have long maintained sound cooperation in areas including meteorology, water resources and disaster prevention and mitigation, Guo said in response to another question on information sharing between China and Nepal regarding the mudslide disaster.Following the disaster, China and Nepal have maintained smooth communication on search and rescue efforts, information sharing and the prevention of secondary disasters, and China has continued to provide Nepal with meteorological and hydrological data, conduct professional consultations and issue relevant early warnings, Guo added.China will continue to strongly support Nepal's disaster relief efforts, strengthen cooperation in disaster prevention and mitigation, and safeguard the common interests of the people of both countries, Guo said.Global Times