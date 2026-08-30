China provides emergency humanitarian assistance to Nepal in response to mudslide disaster

China has provided emergency humanitarian assistance to Nepal after a severe mudslide disaster devastated their border areas on Aug. 26, the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) said on Sunday.



The disaster, triggered by a sudden glacier collapse in Nepal's border area, has caused significant casualties and left people missing on both sides.



CIDCA spokesperson Tang Ying said that while urgently carrying out rescue and relief operations on its own side, China actively implemented a package of assistance to Nepal, including emergency cash aid and humanitarian assistance.



At present, Chinese aid supplies have been delivered to Kathmandu, tunnel rescue experts have arrived at the disaster-stricken area in Nepal, and the Chinese side is simultaneously sharing important information such as images, satellite and hydrological data of the disaster area, said the spokesperson.



China and Nepal are a community linked by mountains and rivers. The two countries will stand together firmly, join hands to deal with the disaster and overcome the difficulties, and demonstrate through concrete actions the time-honored friendship that transcends the Himalayas, Tang said.

