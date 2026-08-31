China is making every effort to search for and rescue missing Chinese and foreign nationals: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to a question about updates on China's rescue and relief efforts involving foreign nationals in the mudslide that hit the Gyirong Port in Southwest China's Xizang region caused by high-altitude glacier collapse in Nepal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that the sudden glacial collapse in Nepal's border region triggered a severe mudslide, causing significant casualties and leaving people missing on both the Chinese and Nepalese sides. While urgently carrying out rescue and relief efforts at home, China extended a helping hand to Nepal at the earliest opportunity and supported Nepal's emergency disaster response.The first batch of 50 tons of disaster relief supplies has arrived in Kathmandu, while two teams of Chinese tunnel rescue experts have been dispatched to the front line of the disaster-hit areas in Nepal. China has also shared important information with the Nepalese side, including disaster-area imagery, satellite and hydrological data, as well as early warning information on the upstream barrier lake. China is actively assisting Nepalese citizens who are stranded in the affected areas in returning to Nepal as soon as possible.As of noon on Sunday, all Chinese nationals in the disaster-hit areas in Nepal who had been reached had been properly evacuated and relocated and were safe. China is currently making every effort to search for and rescue missing Chinese and foreign nationals, while maintaining close communication with foreign embassies in China to jointly conduct checks on missing foreign nationals and handle follow-up arrangements, Guo added.Global Times