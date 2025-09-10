Chinese FM responds on whether there is an evacuation plan of Chinese nationals amid protests in Nepal

Photo: China Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to questions about the number of Chinese nationals currently in Nepal, what's Chinese foreign ministry's advice to them, and whether there are evacuation plans, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Wednesday that, so far, no reports of casualties among Chinese nationals have been received. Following the protests in Nepal, the Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Nepal immediately activated consular protection emergency mechanisms, requesting that Nepali authorities ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions. The embassy has been maintaining close contact with Chinese nationals and institutions on the ground, guiding them on safety precautions and emergency measures, and actively providing assistance to those in need.Lin also reminded Chinese nationals and institutions in Nepal to closely monitor the security situation, remain vigilant, take practical safety measures, be prepared for emergencies, avoid going out unless necessary, and contact the Chinese Embassy in Nepal promptly for assistance, in case of emergencies.When asked to comment on reports about the recent protests, violent clashes, and political changes occurred in Nepal, Lin stated that China and Nepal are traditionally friendly neighbors. Lin expressed hope that all parties in Nepal can properly address domestic issues, and restore social order and national stability as soon as possible. Lin also noted that China has reminded Chinese nationals in Nepal to pay attention to their safety.Global Times