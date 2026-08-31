CHINA / POLITICS
Chinese FM spokesperson refutes inappropriate remarks by foreign media on causes of Nepal mudslide disaster
By Global Times Published: Aug 31, 2026 04:20 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun



"Experts and official institutions from both China and Nepal have made assessments of the causes behind this disaster. Analysis shows it was triggered by a high-altitude glacial collapse in Nepal. In the face of major disasters, we firmly oppose such groundless malicious speculation," Chinese FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday in response to inappropriate remarks by certain foreign media on the causes of the recent mudslide disaster at the Gyirong-Rasuwa border port between China and Nepal.

Global Times

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