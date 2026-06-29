China to provide Venezuela an additional 100-million-yuan emergency material aid to support earthquake relief, post-disaster reconstruction: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked about what assistance China has provided to Venezuela after the earthquake, where casualties continue to rise, Guo Jiakun, FM spokesperson said on Monday that Chinese side is closely following the disaster situation in Venezuela. The Chinese government has decided, in addition to previously provided cash assistance, to provide an additional 100 million yuan ($14.7 million) in emergency material aid to support earthquake relief and post-disaster reconstruction, which will be delivered to Venezuela as soon as possible. He added that China has also provided satellite imagery of the affected areas to support Venezuela's disaster relief efforts.Meanwhile, Chinese enterprises operating in Venezuela and overseas Chinese communities have voluntarily contributed engineering equipment and medical supplies urgently needed for rescue operations, and have organized rescue teams to take part in search and rescue work. Guo said China stands ready to continue providing further assistance to Venezuela in line with the evolving disaster situation.Global Times