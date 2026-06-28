Overseas Chinese in Venezuela donate 500 tons of quake relief supplies

Overseas Chinese in quake-hit Venezuela have donated about 500 tons of relief supplies, according to the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela.



The supplies were donated by the Federation of Chinese Associations in Venezuela and other Chinese community groups as of 4 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) Saturday.



The supplies, including bottled water, biscuits, diapers, milk, rice, sugar and fish, have benefited nearly 10,000 families affected by the disaster.



Two consecutive quakes, measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, hit Venezuela on Wednesday.



The death toll from the earthquakes has risen to 1,430, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Saturday.

