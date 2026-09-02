Real Madrid’s erroneous wording on China’s Xizang triggers public outrage

Real Madrid sparked criticism from Chinese fans after using "Tibet" alongside Nepal in a social media post for a pre-match tribute, which many viewed as an inappropriate reference to China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Photo: Screenshot from Real Madrid's X account

A post on Spanish football club Real Madrid's official social media accounts, including Facebook and X, sparked widespread questions and dissatisfaction among Chinese fans after the club used "Tibet" alongside Nepal in the caption for a pre-match moment-of-silence tribute for the victims in the devastating mudslide, which Chinese netizens widely view as wrongly implying China's Xizang region is on par with Nepal as a country.The tribute followed a mudslide disaster near the Nepal-China border that caused casualties in cross‑border areas. Multiple La Liga clubs used the phrasing "Nepal‑China" in their condolences, however, Real Madrid's wording differed from this common practice among La Liga peers.The Global Times has sent an inquiry to the club, but no reply has been received from Real Madrid as of press time.Many Chinese internet users pointed out that the Xizang Autonomous Region is part of China, and public posts should adopt standard terminology. Netizens have called on Real Madrid to revise its wording and issue an apology to the Chinese public.One highly liked comment on Sina Weibo questioned whether the wording was a result of unprofessional handling or intentional act.Another Chinese netizen remarked that such controversies involving the club were far from an isolated incident. As of press time, the disputed post remains online, and the club has released no public statement or explanation."Today, the relationship between football clubs and fans goes beyond results on the pitch. Supporters also pay attention to whether clubs demonstrate respect for local cultures and understand the sensitivities of different markets," Guo Xin, a Beijing based sports commentator, told the Global Times on Wednesday.According to public records, Real Madrid was previously embroiled in a China‑related controversy, and its handling of that incident also drew criticism from Chinese football fans.The latest controversy also comes months after Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen faced criticism in China over an Instagram repost in February that some Chinese netizens viewed as mocking Asian features and containing racially insensitive content. Huijsen later deleted the post, and Real Madrid issued an apology on his behalf through its Chinese social media account.Some Chinese fans questioned whether the response was sufficient, noting that the apology was posted only on the club's Chinese social media account rather than its global platforms, while Huijsen himself did not make a direct public statement."China remains a big market for global football. As European clubs continue to expand their presence in Asia through commercial partnerships or fan engagement, respecting local cultures and understanding regional sensitivities are increasingly important," Guo said."For international sports organizations, controversies can happen. What matters is how they respond. A timely explanation and correction are often the most effective way to maintain long-term trust," he noted.