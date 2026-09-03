BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China urges France to halt anti-fast-fashion move, vows necessary measures to protect interests
By Global Times Published: Sep 03, 2026 04:02 PM
The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG


China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday reiterated its opposition to France's newly enforced anti-fast-fashion law, warning that the legislation applies double standards under the guise of "environmental" and "sustainable" criteria and may violate the WTO non-discrimination principle.

Speaking at a regular press conference, MOFCOM spokesperson Huang Ling urged the French side to immediately halt the implementation of the law and resolve differences in the field of sustainable textile trade with China through equal dialogue.

“If France persists in its course of action, China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, and France will bear all the consequences arising therefrom,” Huang said. 

Global Times 


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