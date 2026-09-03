BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China urges US to revoke sanctions on Chinese companies, individuals imposed over Iran-related issues: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: Sep 03, 2026 04:54 PM
The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG


China strongly deplored and firmly opposed the sanctions imposed on Chinese companies and individuals over alleged Iran-related issues, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said at a regular press briefing on Thursday, urging the US to immediately revoke the sanctions. 

The spokesperson said the US unilateral sanctions improperly interfere with normal economic and trade exchanges between relevant countries and seriously disrupt global energy security and stable supplies. 

China urges the US to immediately correct its wrongful practices, revoke the sanctions against the Chinese companies and individuals concerned, and will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its companies and citizens, the spokesperson said.

Global Times
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