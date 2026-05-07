SOURCE / ECONOMY
China supports Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty, security, urges US to lift blockade: Chinese FM on US escalation of sanctions
By Global Times Published: May 07, 2026 03:38 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


Asked to comment on the US recent escalation of sanctions against Cuba, after it announced a series of new measures to further tighten sanctions on Cuba, targeting key sectors of its economy, which continues long-standing collective punishment and coercive policies against the Cuban people, with the apparent aim of regime change, Lin Jian, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a regular press conference on Thursday that China had already stated its position on the relevant US executive orders. 

Lin reiterated that the US has intensified its illegal unilateral sanctions on Cuba, which seriously infringe upon the Cuban people's rights to survival and development and seriously violate the basic norms of international relations. China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, firmly opposes interference in Cuba's internal affairs, and urges the US to immediately lift its blockade, sanctions, and all forms of coercive pressure against Cuba, said the spokesperson.

Global Times
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