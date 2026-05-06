Only ceasefire can ease current tension: FM spokesperson on US asking China to pressure Iran over Hormuz

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Only an early and comprehensive ceasefire can create the necessary conditions to ease current tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Wednesday, in response to a request for comment on a reporter's claim that the US government has asked China to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.Lin noted that the territorial security and sovereignty of countries along the Strait should be respected, the legitimate concerns of regional states should be taken seriously, and the lawful interests of the international community should be safeguarded.Global Times