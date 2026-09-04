COSCO says ‘intelligence collection’ allegation totally unfounded, reserves all legal rights to protect its reputation

The logo of the shipping group COSCO appears on a smartphone screen with a satellite view of the Strait of Hormuz in the background. Photo: VCG

Chinese shipping giant COSCO SHIPPING said on Thursday that it strongly opposes any acts that try to undermine its corporate brand and hinder its global operations through the dissemination of false or misleading information. The company says it reserves all legal rights to protect corporate reputation and legitimate interests."We have noted recent reports by certain media outlets citing two anonymous senior US officials alleging that ships operated by COSCO SHIPPING are equipped with so-called 'concealed equipment' to 'intercept military communications' for the purpose of 'intelligence-collection.' These allegations are totally unfounded, and we firmly oppose such false claims," the company said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.The company said it has always adhered to market‑oriented operations and compliance practices across all global businesses."We have remained committed to providing reliable and efficient shipping and logistics services to our global customers. All communication, navigation, safety and operational equipment installed on our vessels is used solely for legitimate commercial purposes, including navigation safety, ship-to-shore communications and emergency response. None of the equipment on board our vessels is used for intercepting military communications or gathering intelligence as alleged in the report," the company said.Regarding relevant reports, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US, told the Global Times in a written response on Wednesday that the Chinese government has never required, and will never require, Chinese companies to collect or provide data, information or intelligence located in foreign countries for the Chinese government in ways that violate local laws.