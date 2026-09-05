Chinese national rescued from hydropower tunnel in Nepal following mudslide

Photo: CCTV

A Chinese national has been rescued from a hydropower tunnel in Nepal following mudslide, the Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday, citing the Chinese embassy.According to Nepal’s prime minister’s office, rescuers saved a Chinese national from a 225-meter tunnel at the Trishuli Hydropower Project which is inside the reach of the Nepal 8.26 mudslide. The saved man received medical check and was transferred by a helicopter.The saved person recalled that during the waiting, he saw light multiple times and “called out loudly” every time to catch attention. But perhaps because of the distance, the rescuers didn’t hear him, CCTV News reported.When the rescuers finally approached and the light was in front him, he could not even believe it.The man has been sent to hospital and in stable condition. Chinese ambassador to Nepal Zhang Maoming paid a visit to the rescued， per CCTV News.On August 26, a glacier on the southern slope of Langtang Lirung in Nepal fractured at about 5,200 meters, triggering an ice-rock avalanche that plunged to around 4,000 meters, scoured the mountainside and evolved into a massive debris flow. The disaster has led to severe casualties on both sides.As of Friday, 31 people have been confirmed dead and 531 others remain missing after the mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in Southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, according to local authorities, who have been conducting risk assessment.Nepali police said on social media on Saturday that 1,344 victims have been discovered in areas under mudslide impacts, and another 4,898 were missing.Global Times