China, Singapore launch joint maritime exercise

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a view of the opening ceremony of a joint maritime exercise between China and Singapore in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a view of the opening ceremony of a joint maritime exercise between China and Singapore in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 5, 2026 shows a view of the opening ceremony of a joint maritime exercise between China and Singapore in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A joint maritime exercise between China and Singapore opened Saturday in south China's Guangdong Province, marking the fifth such cooperation held by the two countries.The opening ceremony was held at a naval port in Zhanjiang. The exercise, conducted in the waters and airspace around the city, features live-fire drills, replenishment-at-sea, and joint search-and-rescue operations.Two warships participate in the exercise -- the Chinese guided-missile frigate Dali and Singapore's frigate RSS Steadfast.The exercise aims to deepen mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, and enhance their ability to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, according to China's Ministry of National Defense earlier this week.According to the ministry, the exercise is conducted in two phases, covering in-port exchanges and at-sea drills. The two sides will exchange expertise on diving operations, submarine search and rescue, and underwater medicine, and conduct drills in communications, replenishment-at-sea, joint maritime strikes, and joint search and rescue.Chinese military expert Zhang Junshe said the joint search-and-rescue drills have important practical significance, given the heavy maritime traffic and complex weather and sea conditions in the South China Sea.Under the search-and-rescue zones designated by the International Maritime Organization, both China and Singapore have maritime rescue responsibilities in relevant waters of the South China Sea, which requires their naval forces to fulfill corresponding duties, Zhang said.He also noted that live-fire exercises and replenishment-at-sea help enhance the two navies' combat capabilities.China and Singapore held their first bilateral maritime exercise in 2015. Such joint exercises have become a regular part of military exchanges between the two countries in recent years. In May 2025, the Chinese Navy dispatched a guided-missile frigate and a mine countermeasure vessel to Singapore for a joint exercise.In addition to regular joint maritime exercises with Singapore, China also carries out routine joint drills and training with neighboring countries including Thailand and Cambodia.