Book introducing Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization published

A book introducing Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization has been published by the Higher Education Press and the People's Publishing House.



Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has approached ecological conservation from the perspective of ensuring the sustainable development of the Chinese nation.



With a profound understanding of the important position and strategic significance of ecological conservation in the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, the CPC Central Committee has vigorously advanced theoretical, practical and institutional innovation in this field, put forward a series of new ideas, new thinking and new strategies, led historic, transformative and comprehensive changes in China's ecological conservation, and developed Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization.



The book introducing the thought, compiled under the organization of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, consists of an introduction and nine chapters, totaling about 170,000 Chinese characters.



It systematically expounds on the significance, theoretical framework, essence, connotations and practical requirements of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization.





