China's manufacturing, consumer market offer new opportunities for Indian firms: representative

The view of Kolkata, India Photo: VCG

China's mature manufacturing ecosystem, technology capabilities and experience in scaling up production offer opportunities for Indian businesses seeking to expand their manufacturing capabilities, particularly in emerging sectors such as batteries, renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, an Indian business representative told the Global Times in an exclusive interview."China's manufacturing ecosystem is also unusually mature — strong industrial clusters, specialized suppliers, efficient production. That's genuinely useful experience for Indian companies trying to scale up," Vijay K. Mishra, chairman of the India-China Technology Transfer Centre and executive vice chairman of the India China Trade Centre, said in an exclusive interview with the Global Times.He gave examples of sectors such as batteries, solar, EVs and electronics, where he said that "China has built tightly integrated supply chains, and there's a lot Indian industry can learn from how those ecosystems were put together."The remarks came as Mishra wrapped up a recent visit to China, during which he attended industry events in Beijingcentered on business-to-business cooperation, technology transfer, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Photo: Courtesy of Vijay K. Mishra

Mishra said that one of the strengths he has observed among Chinese companies is their ability to move technologies rapidly from development to large-scale manufacturing, noting "the speed of commercialization is a genuine strength."Beyond manufacturing capacity itself, Mishra said that economic ties with China have brought tangible, practical benefits to Indian businesses, including access to competitive technology and equipment as well as key components needed by Indian industries."China is one of India's most important trade partners, and given the size of both economies, our geography, and our shared place in Asian supply chains, that's not surprising," he said.Mishra also pointed to clean energy as an area where China's manufacturing strength has supported India's development."China's manufacturing base in solar, batteries and EVs is substantial, and that's helped support India's own energy-transition goals. Cost matters — access to competitively priced inputs has helped many Indian companies stay price-competitive, both domestically and abroad," the Indian industry representative said.Mishra said that future cooperation should move beyond a simple buyer-seller relationship toward deeper industrial partnerships."The battery sector is a good illustration. India's EV and energy-storage market is growing fast, and China has deep expertise in cell chemistry, manufacturing equipment and supply-chain build-out," Mishra said, noting that combining Chinese technology and manufacturing know-how with India's market size, engineering talent and growing industrial base could result in genuine win-win cooperation."India is building out its manufacturing base; China has decades of experience running industrial clusters and supply chains. The next phase should be about manufacturing partnerships — Chinese companies bringing technology and manufacturing expertise, Indian partners bringing market access, local production and engineering talent," he said.Mishra said that China's large consumer market offers opportunities for Indian companies in sectors including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and agriculture, information technology and digital services, wellness products, fashion, handicrafts and jewelry.The two governments have also stepped up economic and trade engagement this year. On March 27, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the World Trade Organization's 14th Ministerial Conference.Goyal said that China was India's second-largest trading partner, while expressing hope that the two countries would play a more important role in international economic and trade cooperation, jointly safeguard international trade rules and support a fair and equitable trading environment, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.More recently, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong met Indian Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on September 1, with the two sides exchanging views on China-India economic and trade relations. Xu said that the two sides should strengthen communication and coordination at various levels and promote the sustained and healthy development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, according to the official website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.