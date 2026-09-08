China’s foreign trade sees robust growth, up 17.6% to reach 34.78 trillion yuan in first eight months

Aerial view of Shanghai Port in Baoshan district, Shanghai Photo: VCG





China’s foreign trade has seen very positive growth in the first eight months of the year, with total goods imports and exports reaching 34.78 trillion yuan ($5.18 trillion), up 17.6 percent year-on-year, 0.3 percentage points faster than in the first seven months, official customs data released on Tuesday showed.Exports reached 20.17 trillion yuan, up 14.6 percent year-on-year, while imports stood at 14.61 trillion yuan, rising 22 percent.In August alone, China’s goods trade rose 19.8 percent year-on-year to reach 4.65 trillion yuan. Exports grew 18.6 percent and imports climbed 21.7 percent, marking the fourth consecutive month in which both posted double-digit growth. The year-on-year growth rate of imports has outpaced that of exports for six consecutive months.Global Times