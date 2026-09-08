BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China’s foreign trade sees robust growth, up 17.6% to reach 34.78 trillion yuan in first eight months
By Global Times Published: Sep 08, 2026 10:58 AM
Aerial view of Shanghai Port in Baoshan district, Shanghai Photo: VCG

Aerial view of Shanghai Port in Baoshan district, Shanghai Photo: VCG


China’s foreign trade has seen very positive growth in the first eight months of the year, with total goods imports and exports reaching 34.78 trillion yuan ($5.18 trillion), up 17.6 percent year-on-year, 0.3 percentage points faster than in the first seven months, official customs data released on Tuesday showed.

Exports reached 20.17 trillion yuan, up 14.6 percent year-on-year, while imports stood at 14.61 trillion yuan, rising 22 percent.

In August alone, China’s goods trade rose 19.8 percent year-on-year to reach 4.65 trillion yuan. Exports grew 18.6 percent and imports climbed 21.7 percent, marking the fourth consecutive month in which both posted double-digit growth. The year-on-year growth rate of imports has outpaced that of exports for six consecutive months.

Global Times


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